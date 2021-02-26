Hazfi Cup: Draw for Round of 32 completed

33 views

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Esteghlal and Persepolis football teams, as the most decorated teams in Iran’s Hazfi Cup, learned their rivals at the competition’s Round of 32.

Esteghlal will face Iran Professional League team Paykan in the stage, while Persepolis meet second-tier Mes Novin Kerman.

The first leg will be played on March 11 and 12, with the return leg a month later.

Below, is the full list of the draw:

*Aluminum Arak – Havadar Tehran

*Zob Ahan – Shahr Khodro

*Nassaji – Saipa

* Malavan Anzali – Vista Turbine Tehran

*Sanat Naft – Damash Parseh

*Paykan – Esteghlal

*Sepahan – Mes Rafsanjan

*Esteghlal Mollasani – Shahin Bandar Ameri

*Naft Masjed Soleyman – Kheybar Khorramabad

*Gol Gohar Sirjan – Mes Kerman

* Tractor – Shahrdari Mahshahr

* Shahrdari Bardaskan – Khooshe Talaei Saveh

*Mes Novin Kerman – Persepolis

* Pars Jonoubi Jam – Pas Hamedan

*Etehad Kamyaran – Qashqai Shiraz

*Machine Sazi – Foolad

The Iran’s Hazfi Cup was founded in 1975 and Esteghlal are the most successful club with seven titles, followed by Persepolis who have won six titles.