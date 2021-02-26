AFC: Ramin Rezaeian wins ‘Best Free-Kick of 2020’ [VIDEO]

169 views

Tasnim – KUALA LUMPUR, Ramin Rezaeian of Iran defeated his countryman Ali Karimi to win the Best Free-kicks of AFC Champions League 2020.

In the match against Sharjah, new signing Rezaeian struck the pick of goals to send Al-Duhail 2-0 up early in the second half after Almoez Ali had scored the opener for the Qataris in the 40th minute.

The Iranian international had joined Al-Duhail just three weeks prior after enjoying a magnificent individual 2019-20 season, scoring 13 times for his former side Al-Shahania in the Qatar Stars League.

Rezaein won the poll with 85 percent of votes.

Karimi, former Esteghlal midfielder, who scored a goal against Pakhtakor from the set-piece, finished in second place with 14 percent.