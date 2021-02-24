Ghoddos scores and assists against Sheffield Wednesday [VIDEO]

438 views

The Guardian – LONDON, Brentford ended their three-game losing run in the Championship with a 3-0 win against struggling Sheffield Wednesday.

Goals from Bryan Mbeumo, Saman Ghoddos and Mads Bech Sørensen ensured the Bees stayed second in the table, with the gap to the leaders Norwich back down to seven points.

The Makeshift centre-forward Mbeumo gave the hosts the lead midway through the first half when he turned Sergi Canós’s wayward shot home from close range.

Mbeumo turned provider late in the second half, slipping a pass to Ghoddos who angled a first-time shot across the Owls keeper Joe Wildsmith.

The second goal was not without controversy, with Wednesday down to 10 men following Henrik Dalsgaard’s foul on Fisayo Dele-Bashiru.

Ghoddos added an assist seven minutes from time with a pinpoint free-kick which Sørensen headed in off the far post.

Thomas Frank, the Brentford head coach, praised his side’s improved defensive display after their first clean sheet for nine games. “The most important thing was that we defended well and took the initiative again,” Frank said. “We did that and you could see the confidence return.”