QSL: Ramin Rezaeian scores, dedicates goal to Minavand and Ansarian [VIDEO]

Tasnim – DOHA, Al-Sailiya forward Ramin Rezaeian dedicated his goal against Al-Khor to late Iran and Persepolis players Mehrdad Minavand and Ali Ansarian.

Al-Sailiya was held to a 1-1 draw against Al-Khor at the Hamad Ben Khalifa Stadium in Qatar Stars League Tuesday night.

Rezaeian scored a goal just four minutes into the match and dedicated his goal to the former Iranian players.

Former Iran and Persepolis midfielder Minavand passed away in late January due to COVID-19. Ansarian also died a week later due to the same disease.