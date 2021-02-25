Anderlecht still interested in Majid Hosseini [Report]

76 views

Tasnim – ANDERLECHT, Belgian football club Anderlecht is still waiting for Iranian defender of Trabzonspor Majid Hosseini.

Anderlecht had previously shown its willingness to sign Hosseini but he rejected the offer.

Gazeta Damga has reported that the Belgian club wants to reach an agreement with the defender.

Charleroi, Sampdoria, Olympiakos, and other Turkish clubs have already been linked with Hosseini.

Trabzonspor is interested in keeping Hosseini despite Anderlecht’s attempts to sign the international defender.