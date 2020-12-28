Sampdoria still interested in Majid Hosseini [Report]

285 views

Tasnim – TRABZON, Serie A football club Sampdoria is still looking to sign Iranian international defender Majid Hosseini.

Hosseini was deemed surplus to requirements by Trabzonspor in early December.

The Turkish football club had asked him to find a new team in January.

Hosseini joined the Turkish football team in July 2018 from Esteghlal on a three-year contract.

He represented Team Melli in the 2018 FIFA World Cup and 2019 AFC Asian Cup.

Now, Gazetedamga.com.tr has reported that the defender has been linked with a move to Sampdoria.