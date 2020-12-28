Persepolis on verge of another transfer ban [Report]

103 views

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Iranian football club Persepolis will be unable to sign any new players for the next three transfer windows if the team fail to pay Mario Budimir’s unpaid wage.

Persepolis, who failed to win AFC Champions League for the first-time ever last week, will have to pay the Croatian striker 500,000 euros until Jan. 31.

The 33-year-old player joined Persepolis in January 2019 on an 18-month contract but canceled his contract with the team in June after the team failed to meet their financial commitment.

Persepolis had been handed the transfer ban by FIFA’s Dispute Resolution Chamber (DRC) in September over non-payment of dues to former coach Branko Ivankovic but the ban was lifted by FIFA on Oct. 30 after the club settled with the Croat.