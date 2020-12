28 views

Tasnim – DUSHANBE, Iran U-16 football team defeated Tajikistan in a friendly match on Saturday.

In the match, held on a snowy day in Dushanbe, Iran defeated Tajikistan 1-0.

Iran had previously defeated Tajikistan in its first match 4-1.

Iran’s Ambassador to Tajikistan Mohammad-Taqi Saberi attended the match.

These matches were held as part of the preparation for the upcoming international tournaments and it’s while FIFA has canceled the 2021 U-17 and U-20 World Cups due to the COVID-19 pandemic.