AFC: Taremi selected as ‘International Player of Week’

322 views

Tasnim – KUALA LUMPUR, Mehdi Taremi defeated his countrymen Ali Gholizadeh and Sardar Azmoun to be named the AFC International Player of the Week.

With much of Europe deep in its winter cold, Asia’s players abroad continued to turn up the heat, with 10 contenders based in six separate countries in the discussion for this week’s award.

Mehdi Taremi (FC Porto, IR Iran)

78 minutes, 1 assist, 94% pass accuracy (2-0 v Nacional)

Iranian striker Taremi returned to the list despite not finding the back of the net in Porto’s Primeira Liga win over Nacional. He did, however, set up a goal for striker partner Moussa Marega, with Taremi supplying four goals and one assist in his last eight appearances.