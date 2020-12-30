AFC inspectors to travel to Iran: FFIRI

55 views

Tasnim – TEHRAN, The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) inspectors will travel to Iran within the next three months to visit the stadiums, secretary-general of Iran Football Federation Mohammad Mehdi Nabi stated.

Iran is among the final four countries which have expressed its interest in hosting the 2027 AFC Asian Cup.

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has published the AFC Asian Cup 2027 Bid Books of the four Member Associations that remain in contention to host the AFC’s flagship competition – the All India Football Federation (AIFF), the Football Federation of the Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI), the Qatar Football Association (QFA) and the Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF).

“We had already submitted for hosting the AFC Asian Cup but we had problems in terms of infrastructure. But we solved the problems and the final match of the 2018 AFC Champions League was held in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium. We are ready to host the 2027 AFC Asian Cup since our stadiums have been strengthened since then,” Nabi said.

Iran has previously hosted the 1968 and 1976 Asian Cups.