Iran remains 6th in World Futsal Rankings

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Iran futsal team is still sixth in the latest Futsal World Ranking published on Friday.

Team Melli remained unchanged in the ranking with 1609 points and is the best Asian team.

Spain leads the standing with 1808, followed by Brazil with 1803 points.

Argentina is third with 1694 points.

Russia and Portugal are fourth and fifth with 1642 and 1639 points, respectively.

Asian teams Japan and Thailand are 16th and 17th in the ranking with 1368 and 1325 points, respectively.

Iran national futsal team prepares for the 2021 AFC Futsal Championship.

Team Melli has been drawn along with South Korea, Saudi Arabia and Thailand in Group D.