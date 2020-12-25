IPL: Nassaji draw Persepolis, Naft MS edge past Machine Sazi [VIDEO]

85 views

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, At a muddy field on a rainy day, Persepolis football team were held to a 1-1 draw by Nassaji in Iran Professional League (IPL) on Friday.

With four minutes to play in the first half, Nassaji defender Mojtaba Bijan found the back of Persepolis’ net with a header.

Persepolis dominated the match in the second half and created several chances but they had to wait until the 85th minute to level the score.

Siamak Nemati dribbled past Nassaji defender into the area and scored with a powerful strike.

Earlier in the day, Naft Masjed Soleyman edged past Machine Sazi 1-0 in Tabriz in a controversial match.

Behrouz Norouzifard scored for Naft Masjed Soleyman in the 64th minute.

Persepolis are 10th in the table, five points adrift of leaders Gol Gohar with two games in hands.