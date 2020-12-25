IPL: Sanat Naft secure late win over Tractor [VIDEO]

(No Ratings Yet)

Tasnim – ABADAN, Sanat Naft football team defeated Tractor 2-1 in Iran Professional League (IPL) on Thursday.

Reza Khaleghifar scored for Sanat Naft in the 4th minute but Mohammad Abbaszadeh canceled out his goal before the break.

Tractor defender Hadi Mohammadi put the ball into his own net in the added time.

Earlier in the day, IPL leader Gol Gohar fought back from a goal down to draw 1-1 with Zob Ahan in Isfahan.

Ali Dashti found the back of the net in the 12th minute and Gol Gohar midfielder Saeid Sadeghi tied the match with a long-distance strike before the hour time.

Gol Gohar defender Armin Sohrabian was sent off in the added time after receiving his second yellow card.

Gol Gohar sits top with 14 points from eight match.

Sanat Naft is second due to goal difference.