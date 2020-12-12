IPL: Sanat Naft move top after defeating Gol Gohar [VIDEO]

34 views

Tehran Times – ABADAN, Sanat Naft football team defeated Gol Gohar 2-1 to move top of the Iran Professional League (IPL) table.

On Saturday, Sanat Naft fought back a goal down to beat the visiting team 2-1 at the Abadan’s Takhti Stadium.

Godwin Mensha gave Gol Gohar the lead with a powerful strike from just inside the area in the 27th minute but Taleb Reykani equalized the match from the penalty spot in the 51st minute.

Sanat Naft midfielder Reza Khaleghifar doubled the score in the 67th minute, producing a fine header from the middle of the box.

In Ahvaz, Foolad defeated visiting team Saipa 3-0 to move to second place. Left-footed Farshad Ahmadzadeh scored a long-range goal in the 31st minute. Saleh Hardani made it 2-0 in the 87th minute and Moussa Coulibaly scored Foolad’s third goal in the injury time.

In Rafsanjan, Mes beat Naft Masjed Soleyman 2-0 thanks to goals from Ghaem Eslamikhah (42nd minute) and Hossein Karimzadeh (87th minute).

Paykan and Aluminum played out a goalless draw.

Persepolis match against Zob Ahan had been already called off after several players of the Isfahan based football team tested positive for coronavirus.