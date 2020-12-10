Masoud Shojaei named as Tractor Sazi temporary coach

32 views

Tasnim – Tabriz, Masoud Shojaei has been appointed the temporary new head coach of the Tractor Sazi football team, the Iranian club announced.

Shojaei plays as captain the Tabriz-based football club as well. He replaced Alireza Mansourian who was sacked as Tractor coach on Tuesday.

Tractor is 12th in the IPL after five weeks while the team has started the new season with the aim of ending title drought in the league.

The Reds have begun the campaign on a disappointing note, failing to win a home match.