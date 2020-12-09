Four Iranians nominated for AFC International Player of Week

71 views

Tasnim – KUALA LUMPUR, Iranian forwards Mehdi Taremi, Sardar Azmoun, Allahyar Sayyadmanesh, and Shahab Zahedi have been shortlisted for the AFC International Player of the Week.

In a week of hat-tricks and history, the continent’s international stars were in unstoppable form. This week’s 10 contenders produced a combined total of 15 goals, four assists, and countless other highlights, with several other worthy candidates unlucky not to be nominated, the-afc.com reported.

Sardar Azmoun (Zenit, IR Iran)

82 minutes, 3 goals, 1 assist, 1 penalty won (5-1 v Ural)

90 minutes, 3 key passes (1-2 v Borussia Dortmund)

This week’s list of outstanding Asian performances begins with Sardar Azmoun, who turned in an exceptional Russian Premier League display against Ural on Saturday. The Team Melli star was directly involved in all five of Zenit’s goals, scoring three himself to earn Player of the Match honors.

Allahyar Sayyadmanesh (Zorya Luhansk, IR Iran)

14 minutes, 1 goal (1-0 v Leicester City)

61 minutes, 8 duels won (3-1 v Dnipro-1)

On loan, on the pitch and onto the back page, Iranian youngster Allahyar Sayyadmanesh made a sensational cameo appearance for Ukraine’s Zorya Luhansk, scoring a UEFA Europa League winner against Premier League highfliers Leicester City.

Mehdi Taremi (FC Porto, IR Iran)

67 minutes, 1 goal, 87% pass accuracy (4-3 v Tondela)

Mehdi Taremi continued his recent goal-scoring form, slamming home a volley to help FC Porto to three points in a seven-goal thriller against Tondela. He has now found the net three times in his last five appearances.

Shahab Zahedi (Olimpik Donetsk, IR Iran)

73 minutes, 2 goals, 4 shots at goal (3-1 v Rukh Lviv)

In what was an exceptional week for Iranian strikers, Shahab Zahedi added two goals, including a superb volley. Despite playing for mid-table Olimpik, the former Persepolis player’s eight goals make him the top scorer in the Ukrainian Premier League.

The four Iranian strikers will compete with Son Heung-min (Tottenham Hotspur, Korea Republic), Sam Kerr (Chelsea, Australia), Saki Kumagai (Olympique Lyonnais, Japan), Ritsu Doan (Arminia Bielefeld, Japan), Bala Devi (Rangers, India) and Osama Rashid (Santa Clara, Iraq) to be named as the AFC International Player of Week.

Vote here: https://www.the-afc.com/news/afcsection/vote-for-your-afc-international-player-of-the-week-x5644