Trabzonspor considers Hosseini surplus to requirements [Report]

Tasnim – TRABZON, Majid Hosseini is reportedly deemed surplus to requirements by Turkish football team Trabzonspor.

According to fanatik.com.tr, the club has asked Argentine defender Gaston Matias Campi and Hosseini to find a new team in January.

Hosseini joined the Turkish football team in July 2018 from Esteghlal on a three-year contract.

He represented Team Melli in the 2018 FIFA World Cup and 2019 AFC Asian Cup.

Hosseini came off the bench in the match against Morocco and was in starting line-up for the matches against Spain and Portugal in Group B of the 2018 World Cup.

Hosseini has played 42 matches for Trabzonspor and scored one goal.