Alireza Mansourian no longer Tractor coach

Tehran Times – TABRIZ, Alireza Mansourian was sacked as Tractor coach following poor results in the Iranian top flight team.

Under guidance of the Mansourian, Tractor have won just one out of five matches.

Tractor, who have never won Iran Professional League (IPL), sit 12th in the table.

The Tabriz based club’s officials parted company with the 49-year-old coach on Tuesday.

Former Tractor coach Saket Elhami is a candidate to take charge of the team.

Tractor will have to participate at the 2021 AFC Champions League.