Bayatlou steps down as Machine Sazi coach

12 views

Tasnim – TABRIZ, Vahid Bayatlou stepped down as coach of Machine Sazi football team on Tuesday.

The Tabriz-based football club sits at the bottom of the table in the Iran Professional League (IPL) after five weeks with just one point.

The 32-year-old coach had replaced Hooman Afazeli as Machine Sazi coach at the start of the 2020-21 IPL season.

Machine Sazi will reportedly announce the name of the new head coach on Wednesday.

Also on Tuesday, Alireza Mansourian was sacked as coach of another Tabriz-based football team Tractor.