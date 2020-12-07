IPL: Esteghlal, Sanat Naft share spoils in Tehran [VIDEO]

53 views

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Esteghlal and Sanat Naft football teams missed a chance to go top of Iran Professional League (IPL) after they shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw here at the Azadi Stadium on Monday.

The Blued were determined to get the three points in their home match but plucky Sanat Naft fought hard to earn a draw in their away match. The Yellows could have won more the match but their strikers wasted their chances.

Ahmad Mousavi found the back of Sanat Naft’s net in the 50th minute after Hamed Fallahzadeh failed to clear Mehdi Ghaedi’s strike and he scored the loose ball.

With eight minutes remaining, Mohammad Tayebi leveled the score from a cross.

In Tabriz, Tractor and Foolad played out a goalless draw in a controversial match.

Saipa earned a draw for the fourth time in five matches after they were held to a 0-0 draw by Mes Rafsanjan.

Aluminum made the splash with a 4-1 win over Machine Sazi in Arak.

IPL leader Gol Gohar lost to Paykan 2-1 in Sirjan but still remain top of the league with 10 points, two points above Persepolis.

All IPL Matchday 5 began with a minute’s silence in honor of Argentine football great Diego Maradona, who passed away on Nov. 25 after suffering a heart attack.