Zenit have nothing to lose against Dortmund: Azmoun

Tasnim – ST PETERSBURG, Zenit football team forward Sardar Azmoun says they have nothing to lose against Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League.

The Russian team will meet Dortmund in Group F in Gazprom Arena Tuesday night.

“We have nothing to play for, but we are determined to play our best and we will try to do it. There are no friendly matches in the UEFA Champions League and we are playing to win,” Azmoun said.

“The manager will brief us about our opponent’s weaknesses and we will play depending on that. I’m afraid I can’t talk about any weaknesses Borussia have yet,” he added.



The Iranian striker scored a hat-trick against Ural and it means he is back in form after almost a month and a half out.

“It’s very important for a player to score, especially after a month out, which was very hard and it was without training, but I am slowly gaining match fitness thankfully. We got the three points and that is the most important thing,” Azmoun said.