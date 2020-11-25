Poya Asbaghi named Sweden U21 coach

150 views

Tehran Times – STOCKHOLM, Iranian-Swedish coach Poya Asbaghi has been named as new head coach of Sweden U21 football team.

The Karaj-born coach, who has replaced Roland Nilsson, has penned a contract with U21 team until 2023.

Asbaghi most recently worked as head coach of Swedish Allsvenskan side IFK Göteborg.

The 35-year-old coach started his coaching career in Dalkurd FF in 2016 and was linked to English Championship side Barnsley in 2019.

“It will be very, very fun to change coaching at the club level to the national team level. I am happy since I will work with the most talented players in Sweden,” Asbaghi told the Swedish Football Association’s website.