Tasnim – TEHRAN, Paykan football team defeated Shahr Khodro 1-0 in Iran Professional League (IPL) on Sunday.

In the match held in Tehran’s Dastgerdi Stadium, Arash Ghaderi scored the solitary goal of the match in the 57th minute.

The match was scheduled to be held on Saturday but was postponed to Sunday due to the heavy rain.

At the end of IPL Matchweek 2, Gol Gohar sits top of the table with six points out of two matches.