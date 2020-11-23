Sardar Azmoun: Iran’s most valuable legionnaire

565 views

Tasnim – ST. PETERSBURG, Zenit forward Sardar Azmoun is Iran’s most valuable player abroad, according to Transfermarkt.

Azmoun tops the chart with a market value of €18 million.

He is followed by Porto striker Mehdi Taremi with a value of €9 million.

Brighton hitman Alireza Jahanbakhsh sits third in the list with €4.50 million.

Charleroi players Ali Gholizadeh and Kaveh Rezaei are fourth and fifth with €3.60 million.

Transfermarkt is a German-based website owned by Axel Springer that has footballing information, such as scores, results, statistics, transfer news, and fixtures.