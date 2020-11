777 views

Futebol365.pt – SETUBAL, FC Porto secured their passage to the fourth round of the Portuguese Cup after winning 2-0 on their visit to Fabril.

FC Porto saw victory in the latest round with goals from forwards Toni Martínez and Mehdi Taremi.

The Spaniard, Martinez, made his debut for the ‘blue and white’ and scored the equalizer on the 45th + 1 minute.

Shortly after the restart, Iranian international, Mehdi Taremi scored on his first start with what would be the decisive winner in the 51st minute.