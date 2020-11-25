Mehdi Abdi pens two-year extension with Persepolis

43 views

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Persepolis forward Mehdi Abdi signed a new two-year deal that will keep him in the team until 2025.

The 21-year-old striker had three years left on his previous contract.

Abdi scored a goal against Al-Nassr of Saudi Arabia in the 2020 AFC Champions League semis, where Persepolis beat its Saudi Arabian rival 5-3 in penalty shootout.

Another Persepolis forward Isa Alekasir has been handed a six-month ban for ‘eye-slant’ celebration in the AFC Champions League against Pakhtakor and now Abdi has a tough task to fill his empty place.