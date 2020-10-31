Bosnia & Herzegovina announce squad list for Team Melli friendly

241 views

Sarajevo Times – SARAJEVO, The head coach of the national team, Dušan Bajević, announced the list of players for the November matches.

The best BH team will start this cycle with a friendly duel against the national team of Iran, which is scheduled for 12thNovember at the Asim Ferhatović Hase Stadium. This will be followed by the Nations League on 15th November in Amsterdam with the Netherlands and three days later in Sarajevo against the Italian national team.

The list includes 32 candidates, six of whom are players from BH Premier League clubs.

“We want to give a chance to the football players from the domestic competition, and this friendly match can help us see how they manage when the competition is stronger and the demands are higher”, says head coach Bajević.

List of invited players:

Goalkeepers: Ibrahim Šehić (Konyaspor), Kenan Pirić (NK Maribor), Jasmin Burić (Hapoel Haifa)

Defence: Siniša Saničanin (FK Vojvodina), Adnan Kovačević (Ferencvárosi TC), Samir Zeljković (FK Velež), Anel Ahmedhodžić (Malmö FF), Dennis Hadžikadunić (FK Rostov), Sead Kolašinac (Arsenal FC), Bojan Nastić (BATE Borisov), Advan Kadušić (NK Celje), Branimir Cipetić (NK Široki Brijeg), Darko Todorović (HNK Hajduk Split), Josip Ćorluka (HŠK Zrinjski)

Midfield: Rade Krunić (AC Milan), Stjepan Lončar (HNK Rijeka), Vladan Danilović (CD Nacional), Miralem Pjanić (FC Barcelona), Gojko Cimirot (Standard Liège), Amir Hadžiahmetović (Konyaspor), Amer Gojak (Torino FC), Haris Hajradinović (Kasimpasa), Deni Milošević (Konyaspor), Amar Rahmanović (FK Sarajevo), Benjamin Tatar (FK Sarajevo), Almedin Ziljkić (FK Borac), Edin Višća (Istanbul Basaksehir FK), Ajdin Hasić (Besiktas JK)

Forward: Edin Džeko (AS Roma), Armin Hodžić (Kasimpasa), Smail Prevljak (KAS Eupen), Aldin Turkeš (FC Lausanne-Sport)