Persepolis complete signing of Mohammad Sharifi

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Persepolis football club completed the signing of Saipa rising star Mohammad Sharifi.

The Iranian club signed the 20-year-player after FIFA lifted their transfer ban on Friday.

Sharifi was on the list of 60 best young talents in football world issued by The Guardian under the title of ‘Next Generation 2017’.

The midfielder made his professional debut for Esteghlal Khuzestan in the Iranian league as well as the Asian Champions League.

Sharifi has penned a two-year contract deal with Persepolis for an undisclosed fee.

Persepolis will meet Saipa on Friday in Tehran in the opening match of the Iran professional League.