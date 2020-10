207 views

Tasnim – TASHKENT, Iran national futsal team defeated Uzbekistan in a friendly match on Wednesday.

In the match, which was held in Tashkent, Team Melli defeated Uzbeks 2-1.

Ali Ebrahimi and Taha Nematian scored for Iran.

Mohammad Nazemalsharia’s team will play Uzbekistan again on Thursday.

Iran national futsal team prepares for the AFC Futsal Championship, where it has been drawn along with South Korea, Saudi Arabia and Thailand in Group D.