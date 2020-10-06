I have full trust in my team: Dragan Skocic

385 views

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Iran national football team coach Dragan Skocic says that he has full faith in his players.

Iran football delegation left Tehran on Tuesday for Tashkent to meet Uzbekistan in a friendly match slated for Thursday.

The warm-up will be Skocic’s first match since taking charge of Iran football team.

“We are well aware of the fans’ expectation and fight to make it happen,” Skocic said in a message.

“First of all, we want to spread positive energy and fresh spirit to the players. Then, we will inform them about our expectations,” he added.

“We strongly believe that the current team have great potentials and we must meet the expectations,” the Croat added.

The ‘Persian Leopards’ are also scheduled to face Mali five days after Uzbekistan’s match as part of preparation for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

The 2022 World Cup qualifiers scheduled this year were postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Iran sit third in Group C behind Iraq and Bahrain.