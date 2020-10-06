Reza Asadi joins St. Pölten [Official]

132 views

Tasnim – ST POLTEN, Iranian defensive midfielder Reza Asadi officially joined Austrian football club St. Pölten on Monday.

The 24-year-old midfielder has penned a two-year contract with St. Pölten.

Last season Asadi played for Iranian football club Tractor.

Sportklub Niederösterreich St. Pölten is an Austrian association football club from Sankt Pölten, capital of the Austrian state of Lower Austria.

St. Pölten plays in the Austrian Bundesliga, which is the top tier of the Austrian football league system.