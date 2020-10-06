We defeated Iran in a six-pointer match: Humam Tariq

334 views

Tasnim – KUALA LUMPUR, Iraq national football team midfielder Humam Tariq says that they have defeated Iran in a six-pointer match.

Iran lost to Iraq 2-1 in November at the Qatar 2022 World Cup Asian qualifiers in Amman, Jordan.

Now, Iran needs to win its next three matches before its meeting with Iraq, which might well decide who progresses to the final qualifying round.

“As for Iran, they’re always favorites to qualify for the World Cup, and that’s why our clash with them was very critical. You can’t afford to lose to them. We played very well against them and I think the winning goal that came in the dying moments was a reward for all our efforts. It was a real six-pointer. Their defeat to Bahrain has also put them in a critical position,” Tariq told the-afc.com.

While Iraq and Bahrain had played five games before football was suspended due to the coronavirus, Iran had played one game less.

“We know they’ll do their utmost to get all nine points before the game against us. We’ll certainly be ready for this, and we also want to reach the final qualifying round as group winners,” he added.

“We’re top of Group C and have three matches remaining. So, we have to win them all. We want to progress to the final qualifying round as winner of our section in order to achieve the dream of gracing the World Cup for the first time since 1986,” the former Esteghlal player stated.