Persepolis moves up in ‘Soccer Club Rankings’

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Iranian football club Persepolis has moved up 29 places at the Soccer Clubs Ranking.

The Reds are 94th in the world and fourth in Asia behind Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal, Japanese team Kawasaki Frontal and Korean Jeonbuk.

On Saturday, the Iranian giants have qualified for the 2020 AFC Champions League final for the second time in three years.

Persepolis archrivals Esteghlal have moved nine places down to 220th in the ranking.

Sepahan of Iran have also climbed 151 places to 363rd in the ranking.

Bayern Munich lead the ranking, followed by Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain.