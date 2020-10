298 views

Tasnim – KUALA LUMPUR, Persepolis FC’s Mehdi Abdi is the winner of this week’s Goal of the Week for the 2020 AFC Champions League.

Abdi scored an equalizer in the match against Al-Nassr of Saudi Arabia, where Persepolis beat the Saudi Arabian team 5-3 on penalties.

Abdi beat Al-Nassr forward Abderrazzak Hamdallah in the poll.