We know Persepolis quite well: Pieter Huistra

1 views

Tasnim – DOHA, Pakhtakor football team coach Pieter Huistra says that Persepolis is a great team but they know the Iranian team quite well.

The Uzbekistan side will meet Persepolis of Iran on Wednesday in the AFC Campions League (west) quarter-finals.

“All three teams would have been difficult opponents,” said Pakhtakor assistant coach Pieter Huistra. “Persepolis is a great team and we know them quite well because we faced them last year in the group stage and it is champion of Iran, so we have to be ready and have to be in good shape but we are confident. We played some good games already here and we are looking forward to Wednesday to play again.”

“They had four clean sheets and we had three clean sheets, so I think we are similar teams. Everything is possible in this game,” the Dutch coach stated.

“We believe in ourselves and we will be ready for this game. We played two teams from Iran already in this competition, so we are getting used to it. Iranian teams are always strong, we know that. It will be an exciting and strong game,” he added.