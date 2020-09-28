Ali Alipour joins C.S. Marítimo

3 views

Tehran Times – MARITIMO, Persepolis forward Ali Alipour officially penned a two-year contract with Portuguese club C.S. Marítimo.

The Iranian forward reached an agreement with C.S. Marítimo in early September but failed to travel to Portugal due to visa problems.

Alipour won the Golden Boot in the 2017/18 Iran Professional League with 24 goals.

“I am very happy and excited to sign for Marítimo. It will be a new experience for me. I want to help the team achieve their goals. I want to score a lot of goals,” Alipour told Marítimo TV.

Maritimo finished in 11th place in the Primeira Liga last season.