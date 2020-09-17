AFC International Player of the Week: Kaveh Rezaei shortlisted

0 views

Tasnim – KUALA LUMPUR, Iranian forward of Charleroi Kaveh Rezaei has been shortlisted for the AFC International Player of the Week.

It may be the world’s largest continent, but Asian football has grown to become bigger than Asia itself, with players leaving their footprint in every corner of the global game.

In a new weekly poll, the-afc.com celebrates the Asian stars who shine beyond their respective homelands and invite fans from throughout the continent to help the site chooses the AFC International Player of the Week.

In the opening edition of the series, the-afc.com has shortlisted eight players from seven different countries following an action-packed week of football in Europe and beyond, but who deserves to win the maiden award?

Clearly enjoying life in Belgium, Iranian forward Kaveh Rezaei provided his third goal of the new season, calmly finishing off a lung-bursting counter-attacking move to help Charleroi claim a confident 2-0 win.

The 28-year-old has scored in three of his last four matches, with Charleroi winning five in a row to hold a perfect record and top spot in Belgian First Division A mid-way through September.

Rezaei will vie with Lee Kang-in (Valencia, Korea Republic), Lee Seung-woo (Sint-Truiden, Korea Republic), Sam Kerr (Chelsea, Australia), Hiroki Sakai (Olympique Marseille, Japan), Bassel Jradi (Hajduk Split, Lebanon), Wu Lei (Espanyol, China PR) and Justin Meram (Real Salt Lake, Iraq) in a poll to become the AFC International Player of the Week.