ACL: Shahr Khodro eliminated after losing to Shabab Al Ahli [VIDEO]

Tehran Times – DOHA, Shahr Khodro football team of Iran were eliminated from the 2020 AFC Champions League after losing to Shabab Al Ahli of the UAE.

Pedro Conde scored the only goal of the match in the 83rd minute when he received a dinked ball from Eduardo to put him in on goal. The Emirati football team are third with six points.

Shahr Khodro are rooted at the bottom of Group B table without a point in four matches.

“We are satisfied with the performance of our players since we fielded our young players. We conceded a goal after our players made mistake but didn’t let them to create opportunities,” Shahr Khodro coach Mohammad Navazi said.

Al Hilal of Saudi Arabia sit top with 10 points followed by Uzbekistan’s Pakhtakor with six points.

Shahr Khodro will meet Al Hilal and Pakhtakor on Sept. 20 and 23.