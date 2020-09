(No Ratings Yet)

Tasnim – MARITIMO, Turkish football club Goztepe is reportedly going to sign Iranian goalkeeper Amir Abedzadeh.

Goztepe goalkeeper Beto has left the team and it wants to sign the Maritimo goalkeeper as his replacement.

Turkish media have reported that Abedzadeh, who has played in the Portuguese team for three years, is a candidate to join Goztepe.

Abedzadeh has made three caps for Iran national football team.