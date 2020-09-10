1 views

AFC – KUALA LUMPUR, Excitement continues to build as the 2020 AFC Champions League gets set to resume on September 14 but, before which, it’s time to decide which was the best goal from the competition from the past decade.

Over the last two weeks, Asia’s football fans have come together to celebrate the best AFC Champions League goals from the last 10 years.

Hundreds of thousands of football lovers voted them in, now, which goal will emerge from the final as the tournament’s best of the decade? From an initial list of 20 semi-finalists, 10 special goals remain, and the choice is in your hands.

As we marvel at some of Asia’s all-time best, and their unforgettable moments on the Continent’s biggest club football stage of all, make sure to cast your vote.

Andranik Teymourian – Esteghlal

vs Buriram United, September 18, 2013

There was no surprise to see Andranik Teymourian’s unstoppable rocket from the 2013 quarter-finals against Buriram United take its place in the final and, indeed, of the 10 contenders the midfielder’s strike received the second-highest number of votes in Semi-Final 1.

Esteghlal were all but ensured of their place in the last four when Teymourian turned his marker and unleashed a piledriver to seal a 3-1 aggregate win. While the Iranians then exited in the semi-finals, will their former player come out on top in the Goal of the Decade?

Shojae Khalilzadeh – Persepolis

vs Al Ahli, April 9, 2019

Fans voted this Shojae Khalilzadeh goal as the best of the 2019 AFC Champions League and they voted in their masses once more to see the Persepolis defender into the Goal of the Decade final this time around.

With the ball in midair, Khalilzadeh shows fine agility to adjust his body and expertly volley into the back of the net. Sadly for the 2018 runners-up, the 2-0 win would prove the highlight in 2019 as they failed to make it beyond the group stage.

Mehdi Torabi – Persepolis

vs Al Sadd, May 20, 2019

Finally, Mehdi Torabi’s wonder-strike from distance accumulated more than 70 percent of the votes in Semi-Final 2 as he joined teammate Khalilzadeh in the final with what was his first-ever goal in the AFC Champions League.

The Persepolis midfielder receives the ball 35 yards out and, unchallenged, lets fly with an unstoppable effort that flew into the back of the net. An incredible goal worthy of the acclaim, but is it the AFC Champions League’s Goal of the Decade?

Vote here: https://www.the-afc.com/competitions/afc-champions-league/latest/news/best-acl-goal-of-the-decade-final