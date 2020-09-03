We can’t waste any more time: Dragan Skocic

1 views

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, National football team head coach Dragan Skocic says that he doesn’t want to waste his time in Iran.

The Croat was named as new head coach of Iran in early February as a replacement for Belgian coach Marc Wilmots but he has not led the team in a single match for more than six months.

Iran national football team sit third in Group C of the 2022 World Cup qualification and must win their four remaining matches.

“The all competitions were postponed due to coronavirus and we don’t know when we can hold our training camp but it will happen in the near future,” Skocic told the reporters in Mashhad.

“The first match will be held on Oct. 8 against Uzbekistan and it can help us to improve the condition,” he added.

“I have to explain my philosophy to my players but it is not possible without playing football and the condition has become unbearable. This is a key issue that need to be taken into consideration,” Skocic added.

“We have analyzed the league and Hazfi Cup matches to identify the best players for the National Team. This is my duty to know my team’s weaknesses since I don’t want to waste my time,” the Croatian coach concluded.