Friendly: Iran to play Tajikistan in October

(No Ratings Yet)

1 views

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Iran national football team will meet Uzbekistan and Tajikistan in friendly matches as part of the preparation for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification.

Team Melli will face Uzbekistan on October 8 in Tashkent’s Bunyodkor Stadium.

The match had originally been scheduled for September 7 but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Dragan Skocic’s team will host Tajikistan in Tehran four days later.

Iran sits third, behind Iraq and Bahrain, in Group C of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification.