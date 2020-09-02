Hadi Mohammadi joins Indian Super League’s FC Goa

1 views

Tasnim – GOA, Zob Ahan defender Hadi Mohammadi has joined Indian football club Goa.

The 29-year-old center-back has joined Goa on a one-year contract with an option to extend by a further year.

Mohammadi has a prolonged career in the Persian Gulf Pro League and has had a three-year stint at Sanat Naft, Damash, Zob Ahan and Tractor.

Mohammadi has been capped for the Iran U-22 national team between 2011 and 2014.

With the ISL making it mandatory to sign one Asian player, the center-back comes in as a reasonable option for the Gaurs. That said, FC Goa will also feature in the AFC Champions League next year and the signing of the defender is preparation for the same considering he has already featured in the elite competition before.