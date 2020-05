1 views

Tasnim – ANTWERP, Antwerp has shown interest in signing Iranian forward Kaveh Rezaei.

Rezaei joined the Charleori from Club Brugge on loan last season and scored 14 goals and provided five assists in 25 games for the team.

Club Brugge football club is going to re-sign its player.

But Voetbal24.be has reported that Antwerp wants to hire the Iranian forward.

Charleroi chairman Mehdi Bayat had already said the club would make efforts to keep Kaveh Rezaei.