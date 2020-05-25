Esteghlal parts ways with Milicic Lekic

1 views

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Iranian football club Esteghlal has parted company with Nebojsa Milicic Lekic.

The Serbian coach was confirmed as assistant coach in Esteghlal in January.

The 60-year-old coach, who has worked as coach at Real Madrid U-19, RM Castilla and Kairat Almaty, was named as Farhad Majidi’s assistant until the end of the season but was forced to leave Iran due to coronavirus outbreak.

Now, Esteghlal General Manager Ahmad Saadatmand has announced that the coach will not return to Iran.

Esteghlal is going to win Iran Professional League after seven years.