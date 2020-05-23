Benfica joins Sporting in the race for Taremi

1 views

Noticiasaominuto.com – LISBON, Rio Ave requires about ten million euros to give up the Iranian international.

The crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic generated a cloud of uncertainty over the global transfer market, but it did not prevent Benfica from starting to prepare what it intends to be the squad that Bruno Lage will have at his disposal next season.

The attacking front was one of the sectors identified as needing reinforcements, and according to the newspaper Record, Mehdi Taremi from Rio Ave is, at this moment, one of the names that most appeals to the leadership led by Luís Filipe Vieira.

Benfica has not yet come into contact with the villagers but according to reports, they already know that they will be submitting a proposal of approximately ten million euros to bring the business to a successful conclusion.

In addition to Benfica, Sporting Lisbon is also in the midst – who was even ‘denied’ by Rio Ave during the winter market – will be in the race to hire the Iranian international.

It has also been previously reported that as well that Portuguese coach of Bordeaux, Paulo Sousa, is also keen on the striker.