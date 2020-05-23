Azmoun among Asia’s most valuable footballers

1 views

Transfer Market – TEHRAN, Iran national football team striker Sardar Azmoun has been placed in the top ten valuations of Asian footballers by Transfer Market, the official IRNA news agency reported on Saturday.

Azmoun, who currently plays for Russian club Zenit St. Petersburg, was valued by Transfer Market at 4.5 million euros.

Tottenham Hotspur’s South Korean winger Son Heung-min, with a valuation of 64 million euros, is ranked first, with FC Porto’s Japanese forward Shoya Nakajima in second place at 16 million euros.

Japan has five and South Korea has three players on the list, with Iran and China having one player each.