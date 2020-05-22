Iran still has a chance to qualify for World Cup: Skocic

1 views

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Dragan Skocic says that Iran still has a chance of booking a place at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Iran national football team sits third in Group C, five points behind Iraq in qualification.

“I know that the expectations are very high but I also expect Team Melli to qualify for the 2022 World Cup. We have suffered two losses against Bahrain and Iraq but we can start anew and book a place in the next stage,” Skocic said.

“We have a good team and I miss working in Iran. I hope we prepare the team for the qualification with the beginning of the training,” he added.

“There is a long time ahead of Team Melli for matches against Iraq and Bahrain and we can obtain more information about the teams,” the Croat stated.

“I will be in Iran to monitor the league competition. To plan the program in Iran is not a difficult task” Skocic concluded.