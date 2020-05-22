Iran to participate at the Thailand Five’s Futsal Tournament

1 views

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Iran national futsal team will take part in the Thailand Five’s Futsal Tournament.

Iran coach Mohammad Nazemalsharia has said Team Melli will take part at the competition as part of their preparations for the AFC Futsal Championship.

According to Nazemalsharia, Spain has so far announced its readiness to participate in the event.

The Thailand Five’s Futsal Tournament is an international Futsal championship, the indoor version of association football organized by the Football Association of Thailand.

The Thailand Five’s tournament is held every year. The first event was held in 2008.