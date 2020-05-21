Skocic to return to Iran next week

1 views

Tasnim – TEHRAN, National football team head coach Dragan Skocic will return to Iran by the end of the next week.

The Croat left Iran on March 12 following the cancellation of Team Melli’s training camp due to coronavirus outbreak.

The Asian qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 were postponed in mid-March due to coronavirus concerns.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has caused sports events to be suspended or postponed in Asia and Europe, including both domestic and international events.

